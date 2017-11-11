George Takei Is ‘Shocked and Bewildered’ Over Sexual Assault Claims Against Him

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

A day after former model and actor Scott R. Brunton publicly alleged that George Takei sexually assaulted him in 1981, Takei has responded in a series of tweets posted to his Twitter page on Saturday morning to strongly deny Brunton’s claims. “I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them,” Takei wrote. “The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brunton alleged Takei invited him over to his apartment for drinks after going out to dinner and the theater together, which is where the assault took place. After having one drink, Brunton said he lost consciousness and awoke to find Takei assaulting him. “[H]e had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” Brunton said. “I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’” Brunton then left the apartment by himself and drove home.