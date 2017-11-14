Get Out to Run As a Comedy at the Golden Globes

Blumhouse is setting up its blockbuster Get Out to bring some hardware home for the studio. Entertainment Weekly reports that the horror satire from director Jordan Peele will compete as a comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes. Get Out does provide quite a few laughs, so the classification is not unfounded, but placing a movie in the Comedy or Musical bracket has previously been a way for movies to increase their chances for a nomination or even a win by skirting competitive drama categories. At the very least, it certainly fits the bill better than the side-splitting The Martian, which also ran as a comedy in 2015, or the actually tragic My Week With Marilyn from 2011. Horror films have always had a long road to walk in the pursuit of awards-level legitimization, and sitting alongside possible contenders like Dunkirk or Darkest Hour as a drama runs the risk of making it look too light, despite being critically acclaimed. The competition in comedy will be stiff though, too, with possible contenders like I, Tonya, Lady Bird, and The Big Sick filling out the field.
