Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Accused of Raping Actress Kristina Cohen

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In a detailed Facebook post, actress Kristina Cohen accused Ed Westwick, best known for playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, of raping her three years ago. A man she was dating at the time allegedly brought her to Westwick’s house, where he raped her.

Cohen only refers to the man she was dating as “the producer.” When Westwick suggested “we should all fuck,” Cohen wanted to leave, but the producer didn’t want to make Westwick uncomfortable and pressured her to stay at Westwick’s house. Westwick convinced Cohen to take a nap, but she woke up with “his fingers entering my body.” Her post reads:

So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.

It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better.

The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed “raped” me and that I don’t want to be “that girl.”

Westwick has not yet commented on the alleged assault.