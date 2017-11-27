Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Removed from Directors Guild of America

Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

In the weeks since the New York Times first published its bombshell expose on Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood power player continues to feels the professional repercussions of dozens of women stepping forward to reveal decades of alleged sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape at his hands. In addition to losing his position at The Weinstein Company, the disgraced producer has lost his standing within the industry, earning a lifelong ban from the Producers Guild of America and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, as well as expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, more than a month after launching an investigation into the former studio head, the Directors Guild of America has now reportedly ousted Weinstein from its ranks as well.

According to Variety, Weinstein has reportedly resigned and the DGA scrubbed his name from its website. (On IMDB, Weinstein is listed as co-director of 1986’s Playing for Keeps and director of 1987’s The Gnomes’ Great Adventure, featuring the animated character David the Gnome. ) It’s unclear, though, whether Weinstein opted to resign of his own volition or — as was reportedly the case with the PGA — stepped away before a more permanent ban could be imposed. A guild representative told Variety on Monday, “We have no further comment.” However, the DGA did comment on October 21 to confirm that it had begun internal disciplinary proceedings. As the Directors Guild of America explained at the time, “The DGA has a long-standing practice of not commenting on internal union matters, but has decided to make an exception in this case to acknowledge the filing of charges. However, because of due process concerns that are a part of federal requirements for labor unions, the DGA cannot comment further.”