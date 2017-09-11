HBO Cuts Ties with Louis C.K. Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Following a report by the New York Times in which several women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K., HBO is cutting all ties with the comedian. The I Love You, Daddy star, writer, and director was previously set to appear in Jon Stewart’s annual fundraiser Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism, which will air on HBO later this month, but has been nixed from the line-up. “Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs, which will be presented live on HBO on November 18,” the premium network said in a statement. “In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services.” When the news broke earlier of women accusing C.K. of masturbating in front of them without their consent, The Orchard, the distributor of C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy, announced it would be “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.”