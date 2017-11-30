Occasional Drinking Buddies Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Now Have a Song Together

Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage

A couple years ago, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z walked into a bar. We realize that sounds like a joke, but true story: Sheeran had played a concert in New York City with Bey and Hov in attendance, when afterward, he invited them to join him at a local dive bar owned by his friend. There, the three ate pizza, took shots, and then Sheeran subjected them to a karaoke performance of “Empire State of Mind.” And it was apparently halfway decent! Because now Sheeran and Beyoncé have a song together. She’s featured on the remix to his song “Perfect,” a perfectly Bey way to follow-up on the date two years later. (She also agreed to perform a couple times with him in the meantime, like a most charitable acquaintance.) Sheeran’s original is currently rising fast on the Hot 100 – it’s up to No. 5 this week – and will likely now soar to No. 1 with an assist from Beyoncé. If it does, somewhat shockingly, it’ll be her first chart-topper since “Single Ladies”in 2008 (and his second after “Shape of You” earlier this year). So, really, who’s using who here?