12 mins ago

Why So Much Went Wrong in the Worst Episode of Stranger Things 2

Eleven’s adventure with Kali in “The Lost Sister” feels distinctly out of step with the rest of the show.

18 mins ago

A Producer Wanted to Cast Crazy Rich Asians With a White Lead

“I was like, ‘Well, you’ve missed the point completely,’” author Kevin Kwan said.

26 mins ago

If You’ve Got Time to Cry, Call Me by Your Name’s Sufjan Stevens Songs Are Here

[Muffled sobs.]

11:21 a.m.

The Anesthetic Lift of Taylor Swift’s ‘Call It What You Want’

It’s pleasant but unfocused.

10:43 a.m.

We Have Now Seen the Hulk’s Butt, If You’re Into That

Thor: Ragnarok offers us the first major Marvel nude scene, and it’s a doozy.

10:26 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: Letters to Sam

Jimmy Smits just wants the best for everybody.

10:17 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Interviewing Kim Kardashian Might Give You the Weirdest FOMO

“Is Khloé in on you being subtly rude to her, or are you just subtly rude to her?”

10:11 a.m.

An Interview With Thor’s Wig: He’s Not in Thor: Ragnarok, But He’s Fine With It

Leaving Thor freed him up to pursue his other hobbies: music videos, stand-up, pottery.

9:48 a.m.

On The Good Place, You Can’t Escape the Past

The NBC comedy tells us that important facts can’t just be deleted, denied, or avoided.

9:29 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Remixes Lil Uzi Vert’s Song With a PSA: She’s Still the Queen

“Been the queen for eight summers.”

9:12 a.m.

Westworld Production Interrupted by Actor’s Off-Set Injury

One of two units filming the show’s second season has suspended production.

9:00 a.m.

Meet Claes Bang, Star of The Square and Your New James Bond–ian Danish Crush

How Bang went from being an unknown Danish actor to the swoon-inducing star of Ruben Östlund’s latest.

9:00 a.m.

Sean Astin on Stranger Things 2, Goonies, and Hollywood’s Bully Problem

“Even though he’s a dorky wannabe stepdad, Bob is also a guy who isn’t overwhelmed by a terrifying reality.”

9:00 a.m.

Every Cate Blanchett Performance, Ranked

From Thor: Ragnarok to Paradise Road.

9:00 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq., Is a Formula Movie With a Doozy of a Twist

What diminishes the movie is the same thing that holds you: Denzel Washington’s magnetism.

9:00 a.m.

Last Flag Flying Is Hard to Endure — But Worth It

It’s in the uncertainties and dissonances of the film that Richard Linklater’s humanism really expresses itself.

8:39 a.m.

The Story Behind the Unlikely Comics Epic That Helped Inspire Thor: Ragnarok

Greg Pak’s “Planet Hulk” plot was built on a very brief pitch.

8:20 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Olivia’s War

With one shocking explosion, the season jolts back to life.

8:00 a.m.

Bridget Everett, Longtime Downtown New York Icon, Is Coming to TV

She’s been a bit player on shows of a particular feminist bent — Girls, Inside Amy Schumer — but Amazon’s Love You More is her first star vehicle.

12:03 a.m.

Taylor Swift Has Given You Permission to Call Her New Song Whatever You Want

It seems like both a song title and a dare.