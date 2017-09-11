Latest News from Vulture

12:37 a.m.

Stars Of Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy Back Out Of Promoting The Film

Charlie Day and Chloe Grace Moretz are distancing themselves from the movie.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: The Ghosts of Grey Sloan Memorial

The 300th episode of Grey’s is a love letter to the longtime fans.

Yesterday at 11:44 p.m.

The 14 Shadiest Things Taylor Swift Says on Reputation

And who we think might be her victims.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Hear Taylor Swift’s New Album Reputation

Are you ready for it?

Yesterday at 11:12 p.m.

Louis C.K. Is Done

These stories change our perception of C.K.’s work. It’s not only unavoidable, it’s a necessary part of processing art and coming to terms with it.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Band’s Visit Finds Strength In Smallness

A musical that forgoes the razzle-dazzle and instead finds power in quietude.

Yesterday at 9:38 p.m.

Taylor Swift Interrupts Your TGIT Viewing to Perform New Song ‘New Year’s Day’

Surrounded by candlelight, her fans, and the sea.

Yesterday at 8:42 p.m.

John Hillerman, Magnum P.I. Actor, Dead at 84

Hillerman won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his Magnum P.I. part.

Yesterday at 8:26 p.m.

Ellen Page To Star In New Netflix Series The Umbrella Academy

It will be a live-action adaptation of the Dark Horse comic book.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

FX Releases Statment on Louis C.K.: ‘The Matter Is Currently Under Review’

The network says it has fielded “no allegations of misconduct” in its eight-year relationship with C.K.

Yesterday at 7:46 p.m.

The Controversial Episode of Louie That Now Plays Like a Confessional

Even before the allegations against Louis C.K. went public, “Pamela Part 1” raised eyebrows.

Yesterday at 7:36 p.m.

Sandra Bullock To Play Wendy Davis In Biopic Let Her Speak

The movie will tackle Davis’s marathon filibuster of the Texas senate in 2013.

Yesterday at 7:34 p.m.

HBO Cuts Ties with Louis C.K. Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

The comedian was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Is Trash. Period.

The sequel to 2015’s Daddy’s Home, starring Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, and Will Ferrell, is a toxic, not at all benign movie.

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

Ex–Mad Men Writer Alleges Matthew Weiner Said She Owed It to Him to Get Naked

“He told me that I owed it to him to let him see me naked.”

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

The Songs on Taylor Swift’s Album That Definitely Diss Kanye and Kim

“Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an ax to a mended fence.”

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Lucky Louie Producer Mike Royce Reacts to the Louis C.K. Allegations

“There’s a man problem. I don’t know what else to say.”

Yesterday at 5:18 p.m.

Rosie O’Donnell, Amber Tamblyn, and More Respond to Louis C.K. Allegations

“Louie is the show/Louis CK is the monster”

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Rian Johnson Is Creating a New Star Wars Trilogy

Johnson wrote and directed the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

43 of the Year’s Most Giftable Coffee-Table Books

Whether they’re into sneakers, Surrealist art, cacti, or RuPaul.