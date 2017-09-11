Hear Taylor Swift’s New Album Reputation

Pick up your phone, the new Taylor Swift is calling. The moment you’ve either been anticipating, dreading, or both has arrived: Swift’s sixth album Reputation is officially out, following four divisive singles and a performance of another earlier tonight during ABC’s TGIT. As warned, it is not available on streaming – you’ll have to wait at least another week for that – but you can download the album on iTunes. It’s her first since 2014’s 1989, and we can’t imagine what could possibly have happened in that time for her to write about. Are you ready for it? Check back on Vulture for our continuing Reputation coverage.
