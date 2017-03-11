Taylor Swift Has Given You Permission to Call Her New Song Whatever You Want

With a week to go until Taylor Swift triggers another seismic quake in the pop landscape, she’s first unleashed her latest tremor. Once again, she has a new song, “Call It What You Want,” which is both a title and a dare. It’s her fourth offering from her impending album Reputation (following “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?”, and her most recent, “Gorgeous”). She teased the song by previewing the lyrics “Holding my breath / Slowly I said, ‘You don’t need to save me … But would you run away with me?’ … ‘Yes,’” which absolutely were not ghostwritten by a fourth grader about their middle school crush. (We hope.) Reputation, or whatever you care to call it, is out November 10.
