12:03 a.m.

Taylor Swift Has Given You Permission to Call Her New Song Whatever You Want

It seems like both a song title and a dare.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Hi, Bob

Bob Newhart is a national treasure.

Yesterday at 11:29 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: A Gun in the Oven

We need to talk about the girl who smuggled a gun in her vagina.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: High Finance and Low Crimes, in Ayad Akhtar’s Junk

The bonds aren’t the only junk here.

Yesterday at 9:35 p.m.

Kevin Spacey Has Been Dropped By His Publicist And Agency

The actor had been represented by CAA for nearly 10 years.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Will & Grace Recap: The Fun in Funeral

Well, ladies and Debra Messing stans, we knew this day was coming.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Press Credentials Will Be Revoked For Asking About Politics, Guns at CMA Awards

Journalists should prepare for a visit from a “security escort” if they break the rules.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Good Place Midseason Finale Recap: Who’s the Man?

Michael and Eleanor are slowly learning that it’s not easy not being mean.

Yesterday at 8:11 p.m.

House of Cards Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Harassment and Assault

The star and executive producer of the show allegedly created a toxic culture on set.

Yesterday at 7:28 p.m.

Actress Paz De La Huerta Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice

She describes two occasions in which the producer allegedly assaulted her in her home in 2010.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Admits He’s ‘Bullied Women’ and Knew Rumors of Hollywood Misconduct

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way.”

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

CBS Is Developing New Twilight Zone Series for All Access With Jordan Peele

All Access is doubling down on its iconic sci-fi programming.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Opens Up on His Car Accident: ‘It Was a Mistake on My Part’

“I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home.”

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Dan Levy Calls Out TV Reviewer for Criticizing His ‘Feyness’

The Schitt’s Creek actor is hosting The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

An Unconnected Group of Indie-Rock Bands Search for Meaning in a Difficult World

From LCD Soundsystem to Wolf Parade, indie bands are asking big questions about life, without much hope of finding answers.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Corey Feldman Names One of the Men Who Allegedly Assaulted Him in New Interview

The actor has long talked about the pervasiveness of pedophilia in Hollywood, but has never named names.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Alias Grace Is Another Gripping Margaret Atwood–Inspired TV Show

It’s tonally different from The Handmaid’s Tale, but just as timely.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

See the Early Mock-ups for Stranger Things’ Title Sequence

How it evolved into the version that made it to screen.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Every Major Pop-Culture Reference in Stranger Things 2, From A to Z

From Alien to Ghostbusters to The Warriors.

Yesterday at 3:08 p.m.

Laurie Anderson and Marilyn Minter Say Scream on the 2016 Election Anniversary

A tribute to Yoko Ono.