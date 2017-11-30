With awards season officially underway, the next round of cinema accolades to be handed out was today’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Jordan Peele continued his streak of wins with Best First Film honors from the NYFCC, while Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) continued to make young Hollywood extremely promising with wins for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. But most importantly, Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in the huge summer comedy, making the NYFCC the early front-runner for Best Judgement by an Awards-Giving Organization. Academy Award voters: Don’t screw it up!
Best First Film: Get Out, Directed by Jordan Peele
Best Foreign Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute), Directed by Robin Campillo
Best Nonfiction Film: Faces Places, Directed by Agnes Varda
Best Animated Film: Coco, Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina
Best Cinematography: Mudbound
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Screenplay: Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Director: Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Best Picture: Lady Bird
Comments