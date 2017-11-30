Photo: Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

With awards season officially underway, the next round of cinema accolades to be handed out was today’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Jordan Peele continued his streak of wins with Best First Film honors from the NYFCC, while Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) continued to make young Hollywood extremely promising with wins for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. But most importantly, Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in the huge summer comedy, making the NYFCC the early front-runner for Best Judgement by an Awards-Giving Organization. Academy Award voters: Don’t screw it up!

Best First Film: Get Out, Directed by Jordan Peele

Best Foreign Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute), Directed by Robin Campillo

Best Nonfiction Film: Faces Places, Directed by Agnes Varda

Best Animated Film: Coco, Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina

Best Cinematography: Mudbound

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Screenplay: Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Director: Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Best Picture: Lady Bird