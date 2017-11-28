Here Are Your 2018 Grammy Nominees

Photo: Getty Images

Polish those golden gramophones, it’s time to find out who’ll come to collect. The Grammys have announced the nominees for its 60th anniversary show set to air live from New York City for the first time in 15 years. As we predicted, next year’s ceremony will see stiff competition between Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z for Album of the Year. Overall, Jay-Z leads the field with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven, and Bruno Mars with six. The 2018 Grammys will be broadcast on January 28 on CBS, with James Corden returning as host for a second consecutive year. Check out the full list of nominees below, then shout about them among yourselves in the comments.

Album of the Year

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lorde, Melodrama

Song of the Year

﻿Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Jay-Z, “4:44”

Julia Michaels, “Issues”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Jay-Z, “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”

Kesha, “Praying”

Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”

P!nk, “What About Us”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”

Portugal. The Man, “Feel lt Still”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland

Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Pop Vocal Album﻿

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa, “Bambro Koyo Ganda”

Camelphat & Elderbrook, “Cola”

Gorillaz Featuring DRAM, “Andromeda”

LCD Soundsystem, “Tonite”

Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, “Line Of Sight”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo, Migration

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now﻿

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”

Chris Cornell, “The Promise”

Foo Fighters, “Run”

Kaleo, “No Good”

Nothing More, “Go To War”

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red, “Invisible Enemy”

Body Count, “Black Hoodie”

Code Orange, “Forever”

Mastodon, “Sultan’s Curse”

Meshuggah, “Clockworks”

Best Rock Song

James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica), “Atlas, Rise!”

JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay), “Blood In The Cut”

Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More), “Go To War”

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters), “Run”

Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold), “The Stage”

Best Rock Album

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens Of The Stone Age, Villains

The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis, “Get You”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Ledisi, “High”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

SZA, “The Weekend”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project, “Laugh And Move On”

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones, “What I’m Feelin’”

Ledisi, “All The Way”

Mali Music, “Still”

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton), “First Began”

Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid), “Location

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino), “Redbone”

Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA), “Supermodel”

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars), “That’s What I Like”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6LACK, Free 6LACK

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!﻿

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel The Real

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Jay-Z, “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6LACK, “PRBLMS”

Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, “Crew”

Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé, “Family Feud”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna, “LOYALTY.”

SZA Featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Best Rap Song

﻿Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B), “Bodak Yellow”

Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi), “Chase Me”

Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar), “HUMBLE.”

Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody), “Sassy”

Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z), “The Story Of O.J.”

Best Rap Album

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

Best Country Solo Performance

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Alison Krauss, “Losing You”

Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man”

Maren Morris, “I Could Use A Love Song”

Chris Stapleton, “Either Way”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Zac Brown Band, “My Old Man”

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Best Country Song

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town), “Better Man”

Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt), “Body Like A Back Road”

Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton), “Broken Halos”

Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland), “Drinkin’ Problem”

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert), “Tin Man”

Best Country Album

Kenney Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Best Music Video

Beck, “Up All Night”

Jain, “Makeba”

Jay-Z, “The Story Of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Best Music Film

﻿(Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers, “One More Time With Feeling”

(The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers, “Long Strange Trip”

(Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers, “The Defiant Ones”

(Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers, “Soundbreaking”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists, Baby Driver

Various Artists, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Various Artists, Hidden Figures: The Album

Various Artists, La La Land

Various Artists, Moana: The Songs

Best Score/Soundtrack for Visual Media

﻿Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer, Arrival

Hans Zimmer, composer, Dunkirk

Ramin Djawadi, composer, Game of Thrones: Season 7

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers, Hidden Figures

﻿Justin Hurwitz, composer, La La Land

Best Song Written for Visual Media

﻿Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), “City Of Stars”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), “How Far I’ll Go”

Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift), “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), “Never Give Up”

Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common), “Stand Up For Something”

Best Spoken Word Album

﻿Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart, What Now?

Best Musical Theater Album

﻿Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Come From Away

﻿Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Dear Evan Hansen

﻿Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording), Hello, Dolly!