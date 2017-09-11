Hillary Clinton Helped Seth Meyers Deliver Punchlines to Jokes He ‘Can’t Tell’

While many Americans might have been upset on the one year anniversary of the shocking 2016 presidential election, few would have as good a reason to scream helplessly at the sky as Hillary Clinton. Despite any lingering desires to retreat into the woods, the former secretary of state was ready to deliver jokes about her failed presidential bid. During Late Night’s recurring segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” Clinton, along with writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, provided the punchlines to Seth Meyers’s set-ups. As it ends up, one year is not too soon for Clinton to laugh about those nights post-election drinking too much Chardonnay and thinking about unbroken ceilings. Guess she’s not done being a role model.