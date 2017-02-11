In the latter part of her Daily Show interview, Hillary Clinton told Trevor Noah, “I’ve walked in the woods, and that was enough. I’m done with that. I’m back.” And she certainly seemed ready to use her return to the national spotlight to lay out a few things on her mind: Russia, Trump and the connection to her big loss. “This is cyber warfare,” Clinton said of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. “It is a form of war and we’ve never had an adversary who attacked us with so few consequences.”

Clinton also addressed several factors surrounding the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia. The former Secretary of State argued that the FBI should have revealed its investigation into the connection before the election. “I know that voters should have had that information, that’s something that may have influenced some people,” she said. She also shut down attempts to equate her campaign’s partial financing of the infamous Trump Dossier with her opponent’s possible interactions with Russians. She explained:

“This was research started by a Republican donor during the Republican primary and then when Trump got the nomination for the Republican party the people doing it came to my campaign lawyer and said, ‘Would you like us to continue it?’ And he said yes. He’s an experienced lawyer, he knows what the law is, he knows what opposition research is.”

Clinton ended the interview by reaffirming, “I’m going to keep talking, I’m not going anywhere.”