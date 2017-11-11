Hugh Grant Incompetently Faked Being His Own Agent for Years

Hugh Grant is a wealthy guy who could probably afford five agents, seven agents, if he really wanted to. But no. After one fateful day of accidentally seeing his former agent on all-fours in his hotel shower, Grant decided to walk away from this “flag of Japan” situation and do the gig himself for a few years … to mixed results. So, to all of you Hollywood folk out there: If you were communicating with a man named James Havilli for several years while trying to get Grant to do Love Actually 2 or Bridget Jones 4, we have some amusing news for you. But maybe that “genteel old lady from Edinburgh” accent already gave it away.