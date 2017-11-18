A new lineage of super cute superheroes is upon us. Disney has debuted the first teaser-trailer for Incredibles 2, and although the entire minute is dedicated to baby Jack-Jack crawling around and realizing, oh yeah, that he secretly had powers this whole time that could probably allow him to save the world, he’s not totally sure how to control those pesky eye lasers and fire-breathing mechanisms. (Potty training will be great.) Babies aside, the sequel promises to reunite the family (and Frozone!) for another villain-stopping adventure, with Elastigirl getting a little more spotlight than Mr. Incredible this time around. It’ll fly into theaters on June 15, 2018.
