Latest News from Vulture

2:52 p.m.

David Cassidy Is Hospitalized and in ‘Critical Condition’

He’s been in and out of consciousness for a few days.

2:16 p.m.

Morrissey Thinks Kevin Spacey Is Being Unfairly Attacked for Sexual Assault

“When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to.”

12:31 p.m.

Malcolm Young, AC/DC Co-Founder and Guitar Savant, Dead at 64

Young had been battling dementia over the past few years.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Austin Rogers Moments From Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions

You know you missed those pantomimes.

11:44 a.m.

A New Superhero is Born in the First Trailer for Incredibles 2

Somebody cute is getting their powers.

11:10 a.m.

Meryl Streep and Cher Once Fought Off a Man Violently Attacking Another Woman

“I just went completely nuts.”

10:32 a.m.

Matthew Weiner Denies Sexual Harassment Claim By Saying He’s an ‘Angry’ Boss

“I was just angry a lot of the time.”

9:58 a.m.

Samantha Bee on the Sad Realities of Being a Woman in Comedy

“If you still don’t get it, I invite you to go away.”

9:00 a.m.

Explaining That Justice League Post-Credits Scene

You may not have seen who you thought you saw.

12:09 a.m.

Ryan Seacrest Denies Behaving ‘Inappropriately’ With Former Stylist

“I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.”

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Gymnast Gabby Douglas Apologizes For Modesty Comment to Teammate Aly Raisman

“I didn’t correctly word my reply & I am deeply sorry for coming off like I don’t stand alongside my teammates.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Isabel Allende!

Is anyone really good enough for Jane?

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Fox’s The Four Has Found Its Judges, and Great News, Diddy Is One of Them

The network’s new competition series will premiere Thursday, January 4.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Bunch of Friends

This show has been planned with the precision of the Normandy invasion.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Lena Dunham Defends Girls Writer Murray Miller From Assault Allegation

“Sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.”

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Mariah Carey Denies Being Queen of Christmas: ‘That Is Not My Appellation’

“I’m just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs.”

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

Transparent Writer and GLAAD Support Jeffrey Tambor’s Exit From the Show

Amazon Studios is carrying out an internal investigation of sexual misconduct claims.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Project Runway Season-One Contestant Wendy Pepper Has Died

The fashion designer died November 12 at 53.

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Is an Amazing Look at the Cost to Great Artists

The doc brings you into Jim Carrey’s head in a way that Man on the Moon didn’t.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Why the Comedy Controversy Could Help Get Out

The debate about whether it’s in the right Golden Globes category has people appreciating the film anew.