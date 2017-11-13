*Throws a fistful of Midnight Dust all over this post* Submitted for your approval, reports that the screenwriter who wrote this year’s It is working on a film adaptation of the beloved ‘90s show Are You Afraid of the Dark? for Paramount. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman will both write and produce a feature based on the children’s horror anthology series, which ran on Nickelodeon’s SNICK line-up from August 1992 until April 1996.

In addition to the Stephen King smash-hit, Dauberman also wrote this year’s kid-centric Annabelle: Creation, all of which suggests we’ll probably get to know the kids of the Midnight Society outside of the campfire circle this time around. “The show is about the shared experience of telling stories — especially scary ones,” Dauberman told THR. “We’re going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves.” While he might not want to dip into the same well twice, it has to be said: Zeebo was at least as scary as Pennywise, plus he died in a fire!