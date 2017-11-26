James Cameron doesn’t really appreciate all of the haters and losers (and Mythbusters) out there who think Jack and Rose could’ve shared their Titanic floating board in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. In fact, he knows the young lovers could’ve technically fit and lived on for eternity together — the man knows his science — but that wouldn’t have made a good ending, would it now? So, as Cameron continues forward for the next decade to work on his new Avatar movies, he would appreciate it if we all just completely dropped the subject and move onto another cinematic conversational topic. “I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later,” Cameron explained in a new interview with Vanity Fair. “But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless … the film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons.” Hey, death by smoke stack sounds pretty exciting, actually.