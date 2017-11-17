Jenji Kohan Is Staying Put at Netflix With Exclusive New Long-term Deal

Netflix is going to need to place an order for more checks. The streaming studio just signed Jenji Kohan to a multiyear development deal shortly after locking in a supersize (allegedly upwards of $100 million) partnership with Shonda Rhimes. Kohan has already produced Orange Is the New Black and GLOW for the company, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the new contract gives them exclusive access to new original shows and “other projects” from the high-profile showrunner. How will this affect your day-to-day life? Probably very little, since you likely assumed Kohan already had such a deal in place.
