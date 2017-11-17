Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Transparent Writer and GLAAD Support Jeffrey Tambor’s Exit From the Show

Amazon Studios is carrying out an internal investigation of sexual misconduct claims.

5:15 p.m.

Project Runway Season-One Contestant Wendy Pepper Has Died

The fashion designer died November 12 at 53.

5:11 p.m.

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Is an Amazing Look at the Cost to Great Artists

The doc brings you into Jim Carrey’s head in a way that Man on the Moon didn’t.

4:34 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Why the Comedy Controversy Could Help Get Out

The debate about whether it’s in the right Golden Globes category has people appreciating the film anew.

4:22 p.m.

Wonder Overflows With Empathy and Humanism

Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay tug insistently on our heartstrings.

4:19 p.m.

Brand New’s Jesse Lacey Solicited Child Pornography From a Teenager for Years

The woman who came forward first speaks out.

3:11 p.m.

Jenji Kohan Is Staying Put at Netflix With Exclusive New Long-term Deal

The showrunner has already created Orange Is the New Black and GLOW for Netflix.

2:51 p.m.

Marti Noxon Calls Matthew Weiner an ‘Emotional Terrorist’

The former Mad Men producer says she recalls hearing about Weiner telling an ex-writer she “owed” it to him to get naked.

2:46 p.m.

Darkest Hour Is a Big, Stylish, and Editorialized Vision of Churchill’s WWII

Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s fanciful wartime drama.

1:45 p.m.

Mudbound’s Dee Rees on Writing Racist Jokes and Directing Mary J. Blige

“If you’ve ever been at one of her concerts, it’s like a therapy session with 30,000 people.”

12:56 p.m.

The Last Jedi Will Apparently Be the Longest Star Wars Movie Yet

Prepare to spend a long AF time in a galaxy far, far away.

12:51 p.m.

Green Day Expose Trump for the Zombie That He Is in They Live Homage

Both a They Live and Pleasantville homage.

12:38 p.m.

The Neighborhood Is on Watch in the Second Season of Netflix’s Easy

Joe Swanberg and all his friends are here to make you wish you had better neighbors.

12:34 p.m.

What Would a Downton Abbey Cooking Show Look Like?

“You would probably be like Gordon Ramsay.”

12:30 p.m.

Nashville’s Sixth Season Will Be Its Last

The final season premieres January 4.

12:27 p.m.

Harmony Korine Is Fall TV’s Most Surprising Breakout Actor

His performance on The Girlfriend Experience isn’t just good acting. It’s technically good acting.

12:01 p.m.

Dave Chappelle’s Third Netflix Comedy Special Arrives December 31

It’s titled Equanimity, but at least one joke will likely cause you to lose your chill.

11:32 a.m.

Barbara Hannigan Is a Soprano Who Doesn’t Stand Still

A soprano who conducts orchestras with her entire physical being.

10:51 a.m.

Meyers, Colbert Skewer Al Franken’s Sexual Harassment Apology

What did late night make of Al Franken’s two mea culpas?

10:42 a.m.

Ben Affleck Shrugs Off Groping Claim: ‘I Don’t Remember It’

Affleck tries to move past multiple accusations.