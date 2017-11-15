Jennifer Lawrence Tells Emma Stone She Really Wanted Her Part in Easy A

Emma Stone charmed people’s socks off with her breakout role as a vlogger slash modern-day Hester Prynne in Easy A, but what if America’s other favorite relatable star Jennifer Lawrence had gotten the part? Would Emma Stone have shot arrows at people in The Hunger Games? Maybe Jennifer Lawrence would have helped save jazz in La La Land? Would Emma Stone be dating Darren Aronofsky and his scarves? Would there be another housing-market collapse? The point is: As Lawrence revealed in The Hollywood Reporter’s yearly actress roundtable, she auditioned for Easy A, but didn’t get the role: “I wanted it so bad,” Lawrence lamented. “Well, guess what?” Stone, who was sitting right there and had brought up Easy A in the first place, interjected. “You didn’t get it. You didn’t get it because you suck!” Lawrence jokingly suggested they take things outside as the roundtable ended, thus concluding the least exciting future installment of FX’s Feud.
