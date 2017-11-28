Photo: Vanity Fair

Even though Jennifer Lawrence and director–scarf aficionado Darren Aronofsky have split, the awards-season campaign for their film Mother! continues to chug along. For Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Lawrence sat down with Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories) to talk about each other’s movies, discuss whether they read reviews, and reminisce about The Waterboy. When Sandler asked Lawrence if she reads criticism, she said she doesn’t, but teased that the response to Mother! was a different experience since she was dating the film’s director. Lawrence said that during the press tour, Mother! was often the last thing she wanted to talk about after a long day of publicity, but it’s all Aronofsky could think about. “He comes back from the tour, and [the movie is] all he wants to talk about. I get it; it’s his baby. He wrote it; he conceived it; he directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?’” J.Law said the real problem was that she often gets defensive when she shouldn’t: “Especially because it’s my man. I don’t want to sound in an interview that I’m defending what we’re doing in any way,” she said. “It’s awesome, what we did. The people who hate it really hate it. But it’s nothing that needs to be defended. If I read a negative review, I just feel defensive.”