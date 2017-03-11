Noted Kardashian scholar Jennifer Lawrence guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, and got to sit down with Madam Kim. The two had regular girl talk: farts, phone hacking, O.J. Simpson, and the Jelena renaissance. “I got major dirt back in the day,” Kim says, explaining how she’d use a voice-mail trick to see where her boyfriends were. Unfortunately, Jennifer Lawrence neglected to ask Kim what she thought about what Mother! actually means, but the best part is when J.Law asks the question we’re all curious about: “Is Khloé in on you being subtly rude to her, or are you just subtly rude to her?”
