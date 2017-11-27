Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS’s poorly titled Sunday night crime procedural, has effectively been canceled. All of the 13 episodes originally ordered by CBS will air, according to TV Line, but CBS declined a back-nine order for additional episodes. Sources told TV Line that no additional episodes would be ordered. Wisdom of the Crowd’s star, Jeremy Piven, has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by four women: actress Anastasia Taneie, former Playboy model Ariane Bellamar, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman, and advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby. The women have accused Piven of sexual misconduct including groping and masturbating on top of them. Piven denied Bellamar’s accusation — “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me,” he said — and CBS said they would look into the matter in response. On Wisdom of the Crowd, Piven played an app developer obsessed with finding his daughter’s killer.
Comments