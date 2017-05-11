Photo: 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A day after The Tonight Show announced its regularly-scheduled Friday taping would be canceled due to a “private family matter” involving Jimmy Fallon, it’s sadly been reported that Fallon’s mother has died. Per People, Gloria Fallon passed away at the age of 68 in the hospital after a brief illness, and was able to be around her family and friends until the end. “Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” a Fallon family spokesperson said in a statement. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

My mom and I were talking on the phone for the third time that day and she actually said, “We don’t talk enough.” #MomQuotes — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 10, 2017

Fallon has spoken out numerous times about how he’s extremely close with his mother, even telling us a few years ago that she “calls him every day with notes” about his performances. It’s currently unclear how The Tonight Show will move forward this week with the tragic news.