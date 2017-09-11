John Hillerman, Magnum P.I. Actor, Dead at 84

The New York Times reports that John Hillerman, who played Higgins, the by-the-books thorn in Thomas Magnum’s (Tom Selleck) side in Magnum P.I., died on Thursday. He was 84. Hillerman, who retired from acting about 17 years ago, had a long career in Hollywood that began with roles in sitcoms in the 1970s. His TV credits included One Day At a Time, The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote, and The Betty White Show, and he appeared in films such as The Last Picture Show and Blazing Saddles. He is best remembered, however, for playing the aforementioned uptight Jonathan Quail Higgins III, the role that would earn him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor. Though his famous character may have had a British accent, Hillerman was born in Denison, Texas and returned to his home state after retiring. He died in his Houston home.
