Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you, in 2017, are still not on the Jon Bernthal train then hurry up and buy a ticket. The actor known for punishing all things in his path talked to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM and they asked about his time working with Kevin Spacey on Baby Driver. Bernthal explained that he was entirely unimpressed with the attitude of the falling star. “Going on to that set and working with him, I wasn’t there much, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way. I thought he was a bit of a bully,” Bernthal told the hosts. “I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.” It sounds like Spacey’s poor behavior was directed mostly at men, since Bernthal said he “would’ve done something” had his co-star been aggressive with any of the women on the production. The two didn’t have much time together on set since Bernthal’s character exits the movie fairly quickly, but it was enough exposure for him to lose “a ton of respect for” Spacey. “I think it would be weak of me to sort of pile on about some shit that I don’t know about,” he added. “But the kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him, made me lose all respect for him and I was enormously disappointed.”