Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Rose Marie on Telling Off Sexual Harassers in the 1950s and Tweeting

“I said, ‘You son of a bitch, you couldn’t get it up if the flag went by!’”

10:46 a.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Rihanna and N.E.R.D, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez

Believe it or not, both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are vying for rap of the week.

10:21 a.m.

Killing of a Sacred Deer Clip: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, and Mashed Potatoes

Nicole Kidman reads Colin Farrell so thoroughly it’ll snatch your appetite.

10:18 a.m.

LBJ Is a By-the-Numbers Presidential Drama

Woody Harrelson stars in Rob Reiner’s uninspired telling of the origins of the Civil Rights Act.

10:02 a.m.

Sean Astin Almost Had a Very Different Story Line in Stranger Things 2

The Duffer Brothers loved Bob so much, they wrote him a bigger role.

10:01 a.m.

The Gallaghers Are Back for Shameless’s First Post-Trump Season

Eight seasons in, the show is still the only series on TV centered wholly on a family living in poverty.

9:52 a.m.

Luke Skywalker Boots Up the Millennium Falcon in Last Jedi Promo

Plus, more glimpses of Leia, Finn, and Rey.

9:39 a.m.

Sarah Hyland Says Her Modern Family Character Is Bisexual, Sure!

“I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

9:36 a.m.

No. 1 Harmonizer Sam Smith Got to Duet With Fifth Harmony on Carpool Karaoke

Apparently, Fifth Harmony plays a huge role in Smith’s wedding plans.

9:18 a.m.

Okay, Fine, Jonathan Groff Will Give You a Musical Version of Mindhunter

“The mind I’m really hunting is my owwwwwwwwn!”

9:12 a.m.

Brett Ratner Sues Woman for Libel Over Rape Claim

On Facebook, a woman alleged Ratner “was a rapist on at least one night in Hollywood about 12 years ago.”

9:00 a.m.

What You Need to Know Before Seeing Thor: Ragnarok

Wait, what’s the Bifrost?

8:00 a.m.

Ross Lynch’s 9-Step Progression From Disney Star to Playing Jeffrey Dahmer

Last year, he was playing a teen heartthrob; on November 3, he stars in the biopic My Friend Dahmer.

2:01 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Talks Russian Interference and Trump Dossier on The Daily Show

“I’ve walked in the woods, and that was enough. I’m done with that. I’m back.”

12:36 a.m.

Kevin Spacey Is ‘Taking the Time Necessary to Seek Evaluation and Treatment’

Spacey has been accused by multiple actors and a filmmaker of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Television Writer Accuses Dustin Hoffman of Sexual Harassment in the ’90s

Television writer and producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis is the second woman to accuse Hoffman of prior misconduct.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Anything Is Possible

Will Angela wind up taking the fall for the Dark Army?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Blood Is Blood

Will love be enough for Ralph Angel to forgive Darla?

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: Here to Make Friends

This season is a hot mess.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Eat, Bray, Love

Excuse me, but is no one going to tell us how the tagliatelle was?