Okay, Fine, Jonathan Groff Will Give You a Musical Version of Mindhunter

It’s just logical: When someone who can sing gets cast in a television series, that TV show should eventually force the actor to sing, no matter how ridiculous that would be to the plot. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen: Younger, for instance, has yet to make Sutton Foster belt, which is rude. Luckily, Stephen Colbert is on the side of truth, justice, and the Great White Way, and convinced Jonathan Groff to perform a musical version of the otherwise dour Mindhunter on his show last night. It’s also pretty funny, because if you watch the rest of the interview, Colbert definitely has not watched Mindhunter.
