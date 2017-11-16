Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Christopher Plummer on All the Money in the World and Christmas House Fires

The Man Who Invented Christmas star talks drunken Christmases past, replacing Kevin Spacey, and becoming an unwilling figurehead of the resistance.

27 mins ago

Why Cops and Soldiers Love the Punisher

A look inside the controversial fandom of a violent Marvel antihero.

8:56 a.m.

Jordan Peele Says Get Out Is a Documentary, a Biopic, and a Comedy, Too

“The original title was Get Out: The Kanye West Story.”

8:00 a.m.

The Strange Task of Researching a Book About the Apocalypse in 2017

Over a year ago, I began inquiring into the matter of the apocalypse. Since then, my project has taken on a more dire and immediate aspect.

8:00 a.m.

The 30 Best Superhero Movies Since Blade

Wesley Snipes’s vampire swordsman started a revolution.

2:08 a.m.

Samantha Bee Decries Hollywood’s ‘Perverts,’ Asks Alabama Voters to Do the Same

Bee challenged Alabama voters: “Prove that your lovely state is better than liberal, sex-crazed Hollywood.”

1:19 a.m.

Leonardo da Vinci Painting Sold at Auction for Record-Breaking $450.3 Million

Marketed as “The Last da Vinci,” Salvator Mundi was the last known painting by the master in a private collection.

12:06 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Noticed Donald Trump Was Looking Mighty Thirsty

The Late Show host stole a joke from Donald Trump’s arsenal.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

You’re the Worst Season-Finale Recap: The Getaway Car

It doesn’t redeem the season, but “It’s Always Been This Way” gets things back on track.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Point of Failure

Whiterose has everyone chasing each other in a maze of her own creation.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: Everyone Goes Away Eventually

Gretchen and Jimmy fling themselves in the direction of the worst decision possible.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Smallpox Stories That Slay, in Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo reimagines history class, with jokes that bite.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Let’s Get Naked

The birthday cake fight? Again?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Riding in Cars With Boys

Is everything rosy in Bugheadland once again?

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

Mark Schwahn Suspended From The Royals Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Over a dozen women from the cast and crew of One Tree Hill signed an open letter accusing the showrunner of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Critics on Justice League: At Least It’s Not Batman v Superman

At best, it is portrayed as a fun, easy throwaway, and at worst, an incoherent and weak attempt to match Marvel’s Avengers.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Theater Review: Actually Is a Play for This C.K. Moment

A campus encounter that’s problematic in multiple ways.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

RIP Warped Tour, the Festival of Your Youth

The festival is ending in 2018 after 24 years.

Yesterday at 3:53 p.m.

The Best Times Men Cried on This Is Us

Cry me a beautiful, beautiful river.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

Paddington 2, the Weinstein Co.’s Last Hope, Has Been Sold to Warner Bros.

Paddington’s (rain) boots are made for walkin’, and that’s just what they’ll do …