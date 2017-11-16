Get Out is a comedy — but it’s also a drama, a satire, a documentary, a biopic, and the movie black people were waiting for. “The movie is truth,” Jordan Peele explained to Stephen Colbert, when asked about the movie’s submission to the Golden Globes as a comedy. “I think of it more as a historical biopic. The original title was Get Out: The Kanye West Story.” According to Peele, black audiences can see it as a comedy of lived experience; white audiences are horrified by lines they might have said themselves. “It’s like, ‘Oh my god, I think I’ve said that thing that the villains are saying in this movie,’” Peele jokes. “It doesn’t fit into a genre. It sort of subverts the idea of genre. But it is the kind of movie that black people can laugh at, but white people not so much.”
