Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

While Netflix fans wait for Joe Keery to play the father of Ben Schwartz in some sort of time-bending Stranger Things bottle episode, the streaming service is offering up another interesting father-son pair. It’s been announced that Josh Groban will play the son of Tony Danza’s character in the upcoming dramedy The Good Cop, which will star Danza as a disgraced former cop named Tony Sr. (never not playing a Tony) and Groban (who was nominated for a Tony!) as his rule-abiding, “obsessively honest” son, Tony Jr., who is also now an officer with the NYPD. The former will provide the latter with “blunt, street-wise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women,” according to TVLine. It seems hard to believe this show would skip an opportunity to have Danza asking Groban, “Who’s the boss?” but we’ll just have to wait and see.