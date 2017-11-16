As far as cast photos go, this one’s pretty good. Today Jude Law has debuted his steely-eyed Dumbledore in this first look at Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Sure, he looks great, but the real stunner here is situated right in the center: Zoë Kravitz, ladies and gentlemen. That dress! Those finger waves! Holding hands with The Only Living Boy in New York, er, Callum Turner! Per Entertainment Weekly, Kravitz will play Leta Lestrange, a buddy of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) now engaged to his older brother Theseus (Turner), a war hero turned Head of the Auror Office at the Ministry of Magic. This time around, the gang is trying to stop Grindlewald (Johnny Depp) from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over muggles. Good luck with that!
