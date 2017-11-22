Jude Law Will Reportedly Join Captain Marvel

It looks like Jude Law is getting on a roll with blockbuster assignments. Not long after we got our first looks at him as Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, Variety is now reporting that he’s close to a deal to star opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. The role has not yet been disclosed, but he would join Larson, who will be playing Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, and Ben Mendelsohn, who is almost definitely playing the yet-to-be-named bad guy. There’s no indication as to whether or not Law’s character will have super-abilities, which is mostly too bad because it means his wardrobe won’t be nearly as covetable as everything he wore in The Young Pope.
