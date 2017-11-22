Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

25 Movies to See Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Ranging from movies to see with kids, with your dad, or to inflict psychological damage on your loved ones.

23 mins ago

6 Appetizing Food and Cooking-Themed Podcasts for You to Savor

From cuisine-based comedy to gourmet philosophizing.

3:43 p.m.

Russell Simmons Responds to Sexual-Assault Allegation: ‘I Know Who I Am’

“I support your healing and will continue to be an honest and imperfect advocate for the voiceless (including animals) and humanity as a whole.”

3:21 p.m.

Jude Law Will Reportedly Join Captain Marvel

Imagine the sartorial possibilities of Jude Law in the 1990s.

3:18 p.m.

Jessica Szohr Wonders If Ed Westwick’s Accusers Are ‘Stretching the Truth’

“I hope that it’s untrue, but I also feel bad for anyone that’s been in that situation.”

2:57 p.m.

Happy Death Day Breaks $100 Million As Horror Continues Its Box-Office Dominance

The suspense genre has proven to be Hollywood’s best investment option in 2017.

2:33 p.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas Is a Charming Story About the Making of a Classic

Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer star in the story of Charles Dickens writing his holiday blockbuster.

2:24 p.m.

Call Me by Your Name Book Club Part 3: Can You Ever Say Good-bye?

No, you’re crying.

12:08 p.m.

The Crown and Other Shows to Watch on Thanksgiving

It is our solemn duty to eat too much food, collapse onto a sofa, then binge-watch television in a tryptophan-induced haze.

11:59 a.m.

Noel Gallagher on His New Album and Liam’s New Album

“I don’t give a fuck whether he puts his album out the same day as mine. I will thank him for promoting my record, though.”

11:26 a.m.

Ex-Model Says Russell Simmons Privately Apologized for Alleged Sexual Assault

She recalls asking for Brett Ratner for help as Simmons made sexual advances, but Ratner seemed unmoved.

10:46 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Have Split

He’ll have more time with his scarves.

10:45 a.m.

Scotland Yard Investigating Kevin Spacey for 2005 Sexual Assault

Scotland Yard is also investigating Spacey for a separate sexual-assault allegation from 2008.

10:42 a.m.

Three CBS Employees Now Also Accuse Charlie Rose of Sexual Misconduct

CBS This Morning uncovered the new allegations through its own investigation.

10:33 a.m.

Why Hari Kondabolu Had to Explain What The Problem With Apu Is to America

“I honestly wanted to call it Seriously? I need to explain this?”

10:09 a.m.

Great British Bake Off’s New Host Revealed the Winner Before the Finale

“I went into a panic mode,” Prue Leith explained.

10:00 a.m.

The Watchmen Sequel Is Off to a Good Start, Surprisingly Enough

You just have to accept the circumstances of its existence.

9:48 a.m.

Post Malone Carves Up Tons of People in His ‘Rockstar’ Video

So is this what Thanksgiving dinner looks like at the Post household?

9:38 a.m.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Denies Rape Accusation

Actress and singer Melissa Schuman claims the performer raped her in 2002; Carter claims their relationship was consensual.

9:27 a.m.

Stephen Colbert on Charlie Rose Allegations: ‘It’s a Terrible Abuse of Power’

“If allegations of harassment were weather, this is hurricane season right now.”