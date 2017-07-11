Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Slapped but not forgotten, Julianna Margulies will soon return to TV. Margulies, who spent seven seasons playing Alicia Florrick in The Good Wife, has booked a starring role in AMC’s Dietland, written by Buffy and UnReal’s Marti Noxon. True to steely form, Margulies will play a “wildly ambitious magazine editor” named Kitty Montgomery “thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit. Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty can no longer rely on her old-school media power and must instead play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply.” Also, we only assume, she wears great coats. The Mindy Project’s Joy Nash will play the lead character Plum Kettle, an obese woman preparing for weight-loss surgery. Dietland’s ten-episode first season will return Margulies to TV next year. It’s a miracle the medium lasted for as long as it has without her.