Photo: NBC/NBC via Getty Images

It’s a a damn good time for feminists to take over the big screen, especially when it involves the living legend that is Gloria goddamn Steinem. As reported by Variety, there are now two biopics in the works that revolve around the influential life and work of Steinem. The first, titled An Uncivil War, will be starring Carey Mulligan as the feminist icon who, alongside her contemporaries, tries to “ratify the ERA, while conservative organizer Phyllis Schlafly advocates against it” in the 1970s. An Uncivil War will be joining the previously-announced Steinem biopic My Life on the Road, which will star Julianne Moore and revolve around Steinem’s “growth from a reluctant spokesperson of a movement, into a galvanizing symbol for equality, with a focus on the encounters along the road that helped shaped her.” (It’s actually based on Steineim’s memoir of the same name.) The good news is that both films should be out in 2018, where we can then decide who rocked those signature bell-bottom jeans better.