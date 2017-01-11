Julianne Moore to Star in Gloria Steinem Biopic

Gimme, gimme Moore / Gimme, Moore! Now that Suburbicon is out of the way, Julianne Moore is moving on to a Gloria Steinem biopic. Moore is set to star as the feminist activist in a movie directed by Julie Taymor, according to Deadline. Playwright Sarah Ruhl (In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Melancholy Play) will write the coming-of-age story, based on Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road. The movie will follow Steinem’s rise from reluctant leader to feminist icon. This is good news for anyone who, like us, is desperate to see Julianne Moore with a middle part and bell-bottoms. (Think of the costumes!) Feels like the crowd is saying: Gimme, gimme more / Gimme Moore!
