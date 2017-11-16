Netflix’s The Get Down may be gone, but its stars will not be forgotten. Variety reports that Justice Smith has been tapped to star in the first live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu, based on the Nintendo game Great Detective Pikachu. In the game, an especially intelligent Pikachu encounters a boy named Tim Goodman who can actually understand what he’s saying, and together they set out to solve mysteries. Goosebumps director is on board to helm, and he will be joined by some top tier writing talent, namely Nicole Perlman (who wrote Guardians of the Galaxy) and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is the first in a planned series, which means Smith is probably about to get super huge. He will also be co-starring in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
