In late November 2016, Kanye West famously aired his grievances toward Beyoncé and Jay-Z onstage and cancelled the remaining dates of his long, rocky Saint Pablo tour. Yeezy was subsequently hospitalized after reportedly experiencing “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration,” starting an almost year-long hiatus from live performing. So you can imagine all the Kid Cudi fans at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom Saturday night were pretty stunned to see Yeezy take the stage. If that wasn’t enough of a shock, Kanye, as the videos below show, was straight-up beaming the entire time.

During the concert, West and Kid Cudi performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1.” off Yeezy’s The Life of Pablo album. November 2016 also marked the reconciliation between Cudi and Kanye after the two publicly beefed last fall. If everything in Kanye’s life true moves in cycles, then Yeezy only has to wait a few more weeks until he gets to spend time with his friend President-elect Donald Trump once more.