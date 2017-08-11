Listen to ‘Female,’ Keith Urban’s Harvey Weinstein Scandal–Inspired Country Song

Like the best episodes of Law & Order: SVU, Keith Urban’s new song was ripped from the headlines — literally, as in, it was inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “Female,” is the latest song from the four-time Grammy winner and Voice coach (and also Mr. Big Little Lies), and Urban is set to perform it at the Country Music Association Awards tonight. According to the songwriter, he was so inspired by the number of women bravely coming forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault that he wrote a song about female empowerment. “We’re in a room and we’re like, ‘What can we do about this?’ And that’s the one thing we can do is write songs,” songwriter Ross Copperman said, according to the Los Angeles Times. Go ahead and put it on repeat: “Female” is the anthem for your witch hunt.