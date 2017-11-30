“I feel like we’re making a porn,” Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, says midway through his Carpool Karaoke–organized date night. At the beginning of the bit, Kelly joins James Corden in the front seat, and the two reminisce about her old hits — the angsty, eternal “Since U Been Gone,” plus “Stronger” — and highlights from her new album, Meaning of Life. Then, Corden organizes a date night for Clarkson and Blackstock, complete with a violinist and spiked apple juice. “Hang on,” Corden replies. “Stop this. Did you just say you ‘feel like you’re making a porn’? That is not the romantic thing to say right now! This is a romantic date night!”
Comments