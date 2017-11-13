Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge are shipping up to Boston to star in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Showtime drama City on a Hill. Hodge — your Hidden Figures crush — will star as a district attorney who starts an unlikely alliance with a corrupt FBI veteran (Bacon) to take on a family of armored-car robbers from Charlestown. City on a Hill is based on an original idea from Affleck and executive producer Chuck MacLean, and inspired by the “Boston Miracle,” which is decidedly not about the persistence of Dunkin’ Donuts’ so-called “hot cup” but is actually a 1990s police operation that reduced gang violence in the city. Affleck and Damon will executive produce with Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, and Michael Cuesta, who will also direct the pilot. Production will begin in Boston later this year, according to Showtime, and “Sweet Caroline” will probably play on a soft, quiet loop.