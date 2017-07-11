Kevin Spacey Nixed From Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Following the recent onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, CBS has decided to cut the actor from the upcoming Carol Burnett Show 50th anniversary special. Per Variety, the special was taped back in October and included Spacey singing a musical number with Burnett and Broadway legends Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters. While it is unclear if the song will be cut completely, Spacey is reportedly cut from the final telecast, which will air December 3. CBS’s announcement comes after Netflix cut ties with the House of Cards star and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences rescinding Spacey’s 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.
