Kevin Spacey Has Been Dropped By His Publicist And Agency

In the past week, Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexual assault, harassment, and attempted rape by a handful of people. Two of those allegations describe sexual interactions between Spacey and 14-year-old boys. Now his publicist Staci Wolfe has confirmed to Vulture that she has dropped the actor and producer as a client, while a source close to the actor confirms he has also been dropped by the talent agency CAA. These moves come shortly after a new report from CNN in which a former production assistant for House of Cards accused Spacey of sexual assault, while seven more anonymous sources told the outlet that Spacey demonstrated a pattern of abuse while working on the Netflix series. Over the past few days, Spacey has had an award from the The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences rescinded, and seen House of Cards stall in production of its sixth season, which was also designated as its last at the start of the week.
