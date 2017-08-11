Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Ridley Scott’s new movie, All The Money In The World, has been pulled under the waves of sexual harassment and assault allegations coming out against its star, Kevin Spacey. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, and many have wondered how the release would be handled even if Spacey was fully omitted from the press tour. Well, Scott and company have settled on a solution: Deadline reports that Spacey will be entirely cut from the movie, with Christopher Plummer coming in to reshoot all his scenes in the J Paul Getty biopic. According to the news break, Scott is also committed to hitting the original release date, which gives him six weeks to shoot and stitch together a new version of his movie. All The Money In The World was completely finished and set to be the closing night film at the upcoming AFI Fest, but it was recently dropped from the schedule due to the Spacey fallout. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plummer was actually Scott’s first choice for the role, but cast Spacey because Sony wanted a bigger name to headline. The director also reportedly made the recasting decision “unilaterally” and “only notified Sony of his decision late Wednesday afternoon.”