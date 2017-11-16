Kevin Spacey’s Gore Co-star Addresses the Scrapped Biopic

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to suspending House of Cards, Netflix also pulled Gore, a Gore Vidal biopic it was producing, as a result of the many sexual-misconduct allegations leveled at the star of both projects, Kevin Spacey. His co-star Michael Stuhlbarg has addressed the matter while doing press rounds for another one of his fall movies, The Shape of Water. “I understand what’s going on,” Stuhlbarg told The Hollywood Reporter. “Honestly, we all have some hope that perhaps … over time there will be a chance for people to see it in the light in which it was meant to be seen.” The actor, who will also be seen in this year’s Call Me by Your Name and The Post, played Vidal’s longtime partner, Howard Austen. The biopic is based on Jay Parini’s biography Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal. Stuhlbarg added in his interview with THR, “When you work hard on something, you want people to see it. I think there’s a desire for us to maybe have that happen.” The Old Vic Theater in London has disclosed that 20 sexual-misconduct complaints have been made against Spacey since the first allegations came out late last month.