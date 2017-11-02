By

Tags:

Killing of a Sacred Deer Clip: Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell Bicker Over Mashed Potatoes

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell’s two children are plagued with a mysterious disease in this clip from The Killing of a Sacred Deer. They, uh, have different ways of dealing with this: Farrell’s character tries to make small talk over dinner. Kidman’s character wants to cut the bullshit. When he asks her — very politely, very casually — to make mashed potatoes, Kidman gives a brilliantly deadpan reply, her best work this side of Big Little Lies. “Sometimes, Steven, you’re just an incompetent man who goes on and on saying stupid things like ‘Let’s do a scan,’ ‘Let’s do an ultrasound,’ ‘Let’s wear brown socks,’ ‘Let’s go to the beach house,’” she says. “Our two children are dying in the other room, but yes I can make you mashed potatoes.” And that, kids, is a read so thorough it snatched away my appetite.

Killing of a Sacred Deer Clip: Mashed Potatoes

