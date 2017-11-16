Latest News from Vulture

10:41 a.m.

Mudbound Is a Sprawling, Engrossing Southern Epic

It feels like a movie-length binge-watch, which makes its home on Netflix peculiarly appropriate.

10:23 a.m.

Jude Law Debuts His Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast Photo

The real stunner here is Zoë Kravitz, featured front and center.

10:12 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Drinks Sardines Instead of Addressing Sisters’ Pregnancy Rumors

She also revealed that Kanye falls asleep a lot.

10:09 a.m.

A Bunch of Moms Got to Meet BTS and Rub It in Their Daughters’ Faces

“Sucks to be you!”

9:51 a.m.

Darren Aronofsky ‘Loves a Broadway Musical’

Somebody please make mother!: the musical!

9:49 a.m.

A Quiet Place Trailer: John Krasinski’s Silent Supernatural Thriller

Krasinski directs and stars with Emily Blunt.

9:43 a.m.

Lil Peep, Rising Emo Rapper, Is Dead at 21

He reportedly died of a drug overdose.

9:35 a.m.

London’s Old Vic Theatre Has Received 20 Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

Spacey served as the theater’s artistic director for 11 years, starting in 2004.

9:29 a.m.

South Park Fumbles an Incoherent Episode About the NFL

The joke doesn’t make sense, but even worse, it’s not all that funny.

9:00 a.m.

Christopher Plummer on All the Money in the World and Christmas House Fires

The Man Who Invented Christmas star talks drunken Christmases past, replacing Kevin Spacey, and becoming an unwilling figurehead of the resistance.

9:00 a.m.

Why Cops and Soldiers Love the Punisher

A look inside the controversial fandom of a violent Marvel antihero.

8:56 a.m.

Jordan Peele Says Get Out Is a Documentary, a Biopic, and a Comedy, Too

“The original title was Get Out: The Kanye West Story.”

8:00 a.m.

The Strange Task of Researching a Book About the Apocalypse in 2017

Over a year ago, I began inquiring into the matter of the apocalypse. Since then, my project has taken on a more dire and immediate aspect.

8:00 a.m.

The 30 Best Superhero Movies Since Blade

Wesley Snipes’s vampire swordsman started a revolution.

2:08 a.m.

Samantha Bee Decries Hollywood’s ‘Perverts,’ Asks Alabama Voters to Do the Same

Bee challenged Alabama voters: “Prove that your lovely state is better than liberal, sex-crazed Hollywood.”

1:19 a.m.

Leonardo da Vinci Painting Sold at Auction for Record-Breaking $450.3 Million

Marketed as “The Last da Vinci,” Salvator Mundi was the last known painting by the master in a private collection.

12:06 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Noticed Donald Trump Was Looking Mighty Thirsty

The Late Show host stole a joke from Donald Trump’s arsenal.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

You’re the Worst Season-Finale Recap: The Getaway Car

It doesn’t redeem the season, but “It’s Always Been This Way” gets things back on track.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: Point of Failure

Whiterose has everyone chasing each other in a maze of her own creation.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: Everyone Goes Away Eventually

Gretchen and Jimmy fling themselves in the direction of the worst decision possible.