Jimmy Kimmel certainly isn’t the first person, or the last, to comment on the irony of President Trump choosing to tweet about Today co-host Matt Lauer’s termination following allegations of sexual-harassment made by female colleagues. Doesn’t POTUS, himself a former NBC star, remember that infamous Access Hollywood tape we all had to know about and listen to? Since the President has reportedly taken to debating whether or not the AH video, which he has previously apologized for, is even real, the answer is: possibly not? The 16 women who have accused the President of sexual misconduct, well, that’s a different story. Muses Kimmel, “Is he aware he’s him?”

