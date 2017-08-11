12 Star Wars Superfans on the Gifts They Want for the Holidays

South African artist Zanele Muholi’s self-portraits seem familiar at first, but the details tell a bigger story.

The Photographer Who Considers Herself More of a “Visual Activist”

And maybe they can sing a duet?

Josh Groban and Tony Danza to Play Father-Son Policemen on New Netflix Series

It’s the rare victory that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t managed.

When Will Marvel Studios Win an Oscar?

His work with Gorillaz and Blur keeps telling us where we’re going as a society, even when where we’re going really sucks.

Interview: Damon Albarn Is Unfortunately Really Good at Predicting the Future

The Metropolitan Museum’s new show is a stupendous metaphysical-visual exhalation.

Michelangelo Exploded Art History, Just With His Drawing

A former Boston news anchor recounted her son’s alleged sexual assault by Spacey.

The production had a world premiere in Melbourne in 2013.

The King Kong Musical Will Stomp Onto Broadway in October 2018

“We decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in a Three-Week Run of Hamilton in Puerto Rico

11:18 a.m.

Lucas Hedges Is Obsessed With His Lady Bird Co-stars, and Kept His Puka Necklace

“I got a chance to sing musical theater and have a romantic story line with Saoirse Ronan, who I think is one of the best.”