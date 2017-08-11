The King Kong Musical Will Stomp Onto Broadway in October 2018

King Kong is coming to America, and hopefully, unlike every King Kong movie, it won’t end in terrible tragedy. A stage musical adaptation, which stars a six-meter-tall puppet, will start performances at the Broadway Theatre in New York on October 5, 2018, and open on November 8. The production, which had a world premiere in Melbourne in 2013, is written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Jack Thorne with a score from Marius de Vries and songs from Eddie Perfect. Tickets are on sale now, if you would like to nab a seat as close to the giant ape as possible.
