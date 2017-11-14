Former high-school theater nerds, no longer will you have to spend your days insisting to friends and family that your senior-year performance in The King and I was “revelatory,” “must-see,” and “better than Kelli O’Hara’s, that fraud.” Now you will have the chance to relive your glory days on television. Kristen Bell, who started out in musical theater before transitioning into successful TV shows and Frozen (you might have heard of it) is producing ABC’s Encore! TV special this December, which will reunite the cast of a high-school musical 20 years later. The first lucky (?) winners are the former stars of a high-school production of Into the Woods, who now get to work with Broadway directors, choreographers, voice coaches, and Princess Anna herself to re-create their old show. Anyone who wishes to drag their former, current, or soon-to-be-ex friends into a future Encore! can submit applications online — bonus points, we assume, if someone in your class actually got famous.
Comments