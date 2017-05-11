The things people would do for a new dinette set, even if that means traveling across the country against their will to compete on America’s favorite daytime game-show. (It’s all about the Plinko, baby!) Larry David’s Bernie Sanders experienced this Price Is Right madness for the first time while attempting to help his buddy bid on a washing machine, even though he just couldn’t get past, sigh, his very complex thoughts on American consumerism. “This show is a travesty! Consumerism disguised as entertainment!” he wailed. “We’re gonna win this thing the Bernie way. Which means if I lose, I’m gonna bring everyone else down with me.” If you’re curious, his bid of six cents actually won the washing machine.

