Depending on your personal taste in humor, you either responded to Larry David’s SNL monologue with a belly full of laughs or a massive cold shoulder. Well then, what are we dealing with here? Throughout David’s seven-minute session of jokes, the comedian tackled two topics that proved to be a bit divisive: Hollywood’s sexual assault and harassment problem, and concentration camps. To start, David couldn’t help but notice “a very disturbing pattern” among all of the sexual harassers emerging from the headlines: Almost all of them all Jewish. “I don’t like when Jews are in the headlines for notorious reasons,” he explained. “I want ‘Einstein discovers the theory of relativity.’ ‘Salk cures polio.’ What I don’t want? ‘Weinstein took it out.’ I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative. When people see me I want them to say, ‘Oh, there goes a fine Jew for you!’”

Switching up his comments from harassment to flirtation techniques, David then weighed in on what it would’ve been like to approach women in a very different, very grisly scenario. “I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” he joked. “The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp. ‘How’s it going?’ ‘They treatin’ you okay?’ ‘You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?’” Honestly, he’s not sure what his success rate would’ve been.