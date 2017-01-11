Ryan Murphy knows how to cut together a 30-second promo, we’ll give him that. FX has released a brief teaser featuring Darren Criss in a Speedo to remind you that The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres on January 17. The series stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, and Darren Criss as the murderer Andrew Cunanan, who will apparently be wet, well-muscled, and wearing a Speedo. Okay, Ryan, we get it.
